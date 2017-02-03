Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Mom Left Home For Just A Few Minutes And Came Back To A Hilarious Sight

FEBRUARY 3, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Taking care of a baby can be so hard.

Parents learn quickly how to be incredible multi-taskers, keeping their eyes on the baby while also going about their daily activities.

When mom Claudia Sorhaindo had to leave the house for a moment, she decided to leave her daughter Ava with her niece J'Ann, who came up with a brilliant method for keeping an eye on the baby that you have to see to believe.

J'Ann wanted to make a sandwich, but she didn't want to leave the baby alone. That's when she tucked her securely into the front of her shorts. “Lord send help this was her solution,” Sorhaindo wrote on Facebook. “Creativity at its finest.”

J'Ann wanted to make a sandwich, but she didn't want to leave the baby alone. That's when she tucked her securely into the front of her shorts. &ldquo;Lord send help this was her solution,&rdquo; Sorhaindo <a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154396051380735&amp;set=pcb.10154396055225735&amp;type=3&amp;theater" target="_blank" data-beacon='{"p":{"mnid":"entry_text","lnid":"citation","mpid":4,"plid":"https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154396051380735&amp;set=pcb.10154396055225735&amp;type=3&amp;theater"}}'>wrote on Facebook</a>. &ldquo;Creativity at its finest.&rdquo;

Facebook / Claudia Sorhaindo

Read More: This Man Has Never Seen His Wife Or Son, But Watch When He Puts On These Glasses

The shorts reach up to the baby's chest, securing her safely inside and leaving J'Ann's hands completely free. That's an ingenious parenting hack if I ever saw one!

The shorts reach up to the baby's chest, securing her safely inside and leaving J'Ann's hands completely free. That's an ingenious parenting hack if I ever saw one!

Facebook / Claudia Sorhaindo

Read More: These Babysitters Heard Things So Disturbing That Nobody Blamed Them For Quitting

(via Huffington Post)

Now that's what I call a resourceful babysitter! If this story made you laugh, be sure to share it with someone else who could use a smile today.

Trending Now

Their Little Boy Died Out Of Nowhere, And What Was Found In His System Is Shocking

Trending Now

Each Sheet Of Paper That Goes Through This Process Is As Unique As A Fingerprint
Submit Content

Load another article