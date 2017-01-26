Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

This dad is proving that you can make some pretty insane music with just about anything…including his own baby.

With the cameras rolling, pop turns his daughter on her side and uses her stomach as an instrumental tool in an epic beat-boxing show. And what exactly does this beat-boxing baby think of her dad's talents? Based on her infectious laughter, I'd say she's more than okay with it.

There’s no denying that this father isn't just a talented beatboxer, but an amazing dad, too.

They should consider taking their show on the road!

video-player-present

This video is too cute for words! If it made YOU laugh, be sure to SHARE the giggle-inducing footage with your friends and family.

And if you want more from this adorable duo, check them out on Facebook!

Read More: Beatboxing Champion Shows Off For His Baby Niece And Her Response Is The Best