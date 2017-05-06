Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

If You Love Dogs, You'll Totally Get This Adorable Baby's Reaction To His Pooch

MAY 6, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

If there are two things in this world that are certifiably adorable, it's dogs and babies.

Put them together and you've got a cute overload! One afternoon, Brian was hanging out with his wife, their young son, and their cocker spaniel. When his wife threw the ball so their dog could play fetch, something totally magical happened. The baby, who had never seen fetch before, started giggling!

You have to see this adorable family in action. AWW!

video-player-present

Read More: This Dog Was Terrified Of Everything After Enduring Abuse. Then She Met This Baby.

Those two will be best friends for life. Sometimes it's all about the simple things that make us happy. Share this adorable pair with the parents and dog lovers you know!

Trending Now

Creepy Video From 'Hacktivist' Anonymous Claims To Explain The Coming Of WWIII

Trending Now

They Saw A Pup On The Roof And Freaked Out. Then They Read This Note.

Load another article