If You Love Dogs, You'll Totally Get This Adorable Baby's Reaction To His Pooch

If there are two things in this world that are certifiably adorable, it's dogs and babies.
Put them together and you've got a cute overload! One afternoon, Brian was hanging out with his wife, their young son, and their cocker spaniel. When his wife threw the ball so their dog could play fetch, something totally magical happened. The baby, who had never seen fetch before, started giggling!
You have to see this adorable family in action. AWW!video-player-present
