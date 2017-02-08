It's estimated that 2.1 million people in the United States are addicted to opioids.
Heroin and other opioids have become part of a major epidemic, impacting families from all walks of life. West Virginia is one of the most affected states, and one horrific story from Parkersburg reveals just how terrifying the consequences can be.
Stephanie R. Joy called 9-1-1 after finding her two-year-old son not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered he was overdosing on opioids.
Doctors stabilized the boy quickly before flying him out to another hospital where he could be observed and treated properly.
Child Protective Services is investigating and still doesn't know what the child ingested, but Joy revealed she had done heroin a few days earlier.
(via Mommypage)