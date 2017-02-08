Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Baby Wasn't Breathing, But What They Found In His System Was Horrifying

FEBRUARY 8, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It's estimated that 2.1 million people in the United States are addicted to opioids.

Heroin and other opioids have become part of a major epidemic, impacting families from all walks of life. West Virginia is one of the most affected states, and one horrific story from Parkersburg reveals just how terrifying the consequences can be.

Stephanie R. Joy called 9-1-1 after finding her two-year-old son not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered he was overdosing on opioids.

Stephanie R. Joy called 9-1-1 after finding her two-year-old son not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered he was overdosing on opioids.

Facebook / Parkersburg Police Department

Read More: This Baby Died With Cocaine In His System, But Police Aren't Doing Anything

Doctors stabilized the boy quickly before flying him out to another hospital where he could be observed and treated properly.

Doctors stabilized the boy quickly before flying him out to another hospital where he could be observed and treated properly.

Flickr / Dimitris Kalogeropoylos

Child Protective Services is investigating and still doesn't know what the child ingested, but Joy revealed she had done heroin a few days earlier.

Child Protective Services is investigating and still doesn't know what the child ingested, but Joy revealed she had done heroin a few days earlier.

Flickr / Washington State House Republicans

(via Mommypage)

Joy was arrested and arraigned on felony child neglect charges. I hope she is brought to justice and gets the help she needs. Share this story to raise awareness about opioid addiction and how it affects families.

Trending Now

One Man's Kindness Saved This Kitty Family Trapped In A Storm Drain

Trending Now

When Police Pulled These Parents Over, They Discovered They Were Under The Influence
Submit Content

Load another article