Frolicking Baby Pandas Are All Of Us After A Few Glasses Of Wine

JANUARY 28, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Baby pandas are some of the most adorable creatures on Earth.

We don't get to see them too often because pandas are an endangered species and conservation efforts in zoos are notoriously difficult. My goodness, though, they are worth the wait. Two panda cubs recently born at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China recently made their debut on a playground, and they look like they're having a blast.

In fact, if they were humans, I'd say they were having a little too much fun after a few glasses of wine.

I can't handle the cuteness. I'm so glad this pair of cubs is helping preserve the panda for future generations. SHARE this video if you love these adorable critters!

