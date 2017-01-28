Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Baby pandas are some of the most adorable creatures on Earth.

We don't get to see them too often because pandas are an endangered species and conservation efforts in zoos are notoriously difficult. My goodness, though, they are worth the wait. Two panda cubs recently born at the Chongqing Zoo in southwest China recently made their debut on a playground, and they look like they're having a blast.

In fact, if they were humans, I'd say they were having a little too much fun after a few glasses of wine.

Baby #panda twins enjoy their 1st public show so much! They're not named yet. Any suggestions? #XinhuaTV pic.twitter.com/CAhDyj4hLN — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 25, 2017

I can't handle the cuteness. I'm so glad this pair of cubs is helping preserve the panda for future generations. SHARE this video if you love these adorable critters!