When Mom Shoves Her Face In The Cake, This Baby Has The Reaction Mom Deserves

NOVEMBER 26, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

In Mexican culture, first birthdays are celebrated with a tradition called la mordida, which means "bite" in Spanish.

Parents will place a small cake -- called a smash cake -- in front of their little ones and gently shove their faces into the cream to encourage them to take a bite. It's supposed to be a lot of fun for everyone involved, but as this little girl demonstrated, not every baby appreciates a sudden face full of cake.

When this baby girl's mom pushed her head into the cake, she immediately held up a fist, getting ready to pop off.

In her shoes, I'm sure I'd have the same reaction. You'd better watch yourself, Mom.

