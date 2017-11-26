When Mom Shoves Her Face In The Cake, This Baby Has The Reaction Mom Deserves

In Mexican culture, first birthdays are celebrated with a tradition called la mordida, which means "bite" in Spanish.
Parents will place a small cake -- called a smash cake -- in front of their little ones and gently shove their faces into the cream to encourage them to take a bite. It's supposed to be a lot of fun for everyone involved, but as this little girl demonstrated, not every baby appreciates a sudden face full of cake.
When this baby girl's mom pushed her head into the cake, she immediately held up a fist, getting ready to pop off.
Why did my little sister square up at my mom 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ABqmTAVFeQ— Shyanna (@shyanna_n) November 19, 2017