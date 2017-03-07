As a parent, the worst feeling in the world is hearing your baby cry and not knowing how to stop it.

Usually, a crying baby can be soothed with a diaper change, food, or cuddles. When there's a problem like pain or discomfort, however, there's no way for them to tell us. All they can do is cry while we frantically try to help them.

That's where reflexology comes in. Although it has been around for centuries, it's only been recognized as a legitimate form of treatment in the Western world for a few decades. If done correctly, it not only helps you soothe your baby, but it can also identify where their issue is coming from.

Reflexology works by targeting pressure points on the body, particularly the feet. These points are directly correlated with other body parts.

By pressing and massaging them, pain and discomfort can be relieved in a natural way. Even if your kid isn't crying, reflexology will totally chill them out. So, where are these seemingly magic spots?

This handy chart courtesy of Sophia England shows the pressure points as well as the body parts they correspond with. If you know where your child is feeling pain, apply gentle pressure to that pressure point. If you don't know what's bothering them, try points until you find one that gives them relief.







What are you waiting for? Get those adorable tootsies out and start massaging! This may just turn out to be your new favorite bonding activity.

To learn more about baby reflexology, click here. And don't forget to share this important information with the parents you know!