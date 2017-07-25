It Looks Like This Baby's On A Roller Coaster, But The Truth Is Way Cuter

Part of the joy of being a parent is seeing your little ones smile or watching them have a blast while doing something fun you set up for them.
That's why many parents love taking the extra steps to give their kids a good time, like building pillow forts, creating scavenger hunts, or turning the sprinklers on and creating a makeshift waterpark on a hot day.
That's what these parents were aiming for when they decided to take their six-month-old daughter, Holly, on her first roller coaster ride and record the experience. If this appears dangerous to you, trust me -- it's not what you think.