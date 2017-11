One of the most amazing things about being a child is learning new things about the world around you every single day.

We don't often remember these moments, but there's always a "first time" you become aware of something you had no idea existed before. For kids, meeting new animals can be especially exciting. One baby boy in Canada named Jackson had his first ever encounter with a bunny recently, and boy was he excited.



Jackson is totally awestruck by the new fluffy creature, and the excitement is palpable. Aww!

It's so great that his parents are teaching him how to be gentle with animals early. I wonder which animal he'll meet next?