If You Suck At Snowboarding, This Baby's About To Make You Feel Really Bad

NOVEMBER 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Snowboarding is a tough sport to master.

My first and last attempt riding down the slopes ended with me falling face first into the snow and promptly crying right after. That's when I gave up and decided I was probably better suited as a skier. If only I'd been as fearless as this adorable tot back then. Who knows how talented I'd be on a board now!

Back in December, this baby girl had a blast boarding in the Ural mountains in Ekaterinburg, Russia, with her parents. Watch as she navigates the snowy hill with Dad by her side.

(via Daily Mail)

What a natural! She'll be hitting the black diamond slopes in no time.

