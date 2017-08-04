It Was Supposed To Be Their Happiest Day, But Then This Happened In The Parking Lot

For most parents, the birth of a new child is one of the most memorable days of their lives.

Just thinking about that day can leave people overcome with emotion. Leaving the hospital to go home is an exciting moment, or at least it should be. Dalan and Krysta Askew were so excited about bringing their new baby, Penelope Jade, home. When the Oregon couple went out to the parking lot, however, they discovered something horrible had happened.

New dad Dalan had loaded up their car with all the gifts from friends and family. He also installed the new base for their car seat.







When they came back an hour later, their 1990 Subaru Legacy was gone. It had been stolen.







They posted on social media about the theft, but so far no one has come forward. The Askew family says it's particularly heartbreaking due to the other sentimental items that were inside the car.







"I always kept her garter from our wedding around my rear view mirror and now it is gone, something her and my mother made for our special day," Dalan wrote on the GoFundMe page created to help the family purchase a new car.







In addition to baby gifts, some of their older children's toys and books were taken. “So many things just taken from my family that I worked so hard for,” Dalan said. “Memories and things that hold no value to anyone else [are] just gone. I wish I could take the hurt away from my children and wife. I don't care about the car; I just want our things back.”







(via Mommypage)

This is heartbreaking. If this story moved you, consider donating to their GoFundMe to help them purchase a new vehicle even though the memories they lost are irreplaceable.