This Little Girl Nearly Died After Falling Through A Second-Story Window Screen

On July 22, Erin Cumiskey's 11-month-old daughter, Madeline, was at her babysitter's home in Plano, Texas, when she fell out of a window on the second floor.

The babysitter had either forgotten to close the window or assumed that leaving it open was safe as long as the screen was down. Unfortunately, Madeline proved them wrong when she leaned into the screen and pushed it off its hinges. Erin was terrified when she arrived to pick up her baby girl.

"When I got there, I just saw the screen on the driveway, and I knew that was where my baby fell," Cumiskey said.







Little Madeline was flown to Children's Medical Center Dallas, where doctors found that she had a fractured skull and bruising on her body.







The fall could've very easily killed her, but thankfully, she spent less than a week in the hospital before going home.







She's expected to make a full recovery, and her mom couldn't be more grateful. Now Erin's warning other parents about window safety in the hopes that it will save children's lives.







For more on this story, including tips on window safety, check out the video below.

(via MommyPage and WFAA)

I can't imagine how horrible of an ordeal this was for Erin and Madeline, but I'm so glad the little girl is okay. If you'd like to help with Madeline's medical costs, you can donate here.