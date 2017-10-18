Ad Blocker Detected

This Newborn Baby Was Found Scared And Alone In The Most Horrifying Place

OCTOBER 18, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
Sarah Jewel
For a young mother experiencing an unwanted pregnancy, the choices can be terrifying.

That's why in the United States we have Safe Haven laws that allow mothers to drop newborns off at fire stations and hospitals, no questions asked. While this isn't the ideal outcome, it does ensure that infants remain safe and have a chance to find a family who will love and care for them.

In Thailand, similar laws exist against child abandonment, but that didn't stop someone from doing the unthinkable.

Some people out walking heard cries coming from, of all places, a trash can. They immediately called the police.

CityNews Photo via Chiangrai Times

The baby girl, who had been stuffed inside some bags, was in desperate need of oxygen. She was rushed to the hospital.

CityNews Photo via Chiangrai Times

Doctors determined she was just over twelve hours old and say she would have died if she hadn't been found. She's stable and being cared for.

CityNews Photo via Chiangrai Times

The hospital has been inundated with calls from people who want to adopt the baby girl, so it's safe to say she'll be loved and cared for by her new family.

CityNews Photo via Chiangrai Times

(via Chiangrai Times)

Police are looking for the mother of the child, and they say she faces prosecution when discovered. Who could do such a horrible thing? I'm so glad she's safe now.

