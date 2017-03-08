"Baby yoga" sounds peaceful and soothing, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

Watching this woman's yoga practice with her infant might just make your heart stop. 51-year-old Lena Fokina is a certified PE teacher in her native Russia, but many consider her controversial methods to be a form of child abuse.

According to Fokina, dangling babies by their arms and legs and flipping, twisting, and throwing them about builds up their muscles. Amazingly, many parents are eager to learn the bizarre practice, despite the obvious risks of dislocating their child's limbs and doing harm to them by shaking their bodies too much.



At first, I thought that Fokina was demonstrating these extreme moves on a doll, but when the baby began to cry, I realized I was wrong.

Do you think baby yoga is good for babies, or is it a form of child abuse?Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to share this video with others to see what they make of it.