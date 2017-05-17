Ad Blocker Detected

She's Just A Toddler, But Thanks To A Babysitter, She's Fighting For Her Life Again

MAY 17, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Jessica Lamar already knew what it felt like to be afraid of losing her daughter, Gia, when she was born 10 weeks premature at UC Davis Medical Center in California.

Though her little girl pulled through and grew to be an adorable toddler, she's now in the same medical center again and fighting for her life after a babysitter's cruel punishment resulted in her needing emergency brain surgery.

Lamar's 16-year-old babysitter had been watching Gia and three other children, all of whom were between a few months and five years old, at the mom's Brownsville home when he got violent with the toddler.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

The teenager called 9-1-1 afterwards and was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse and an outstanding warrant out of Sacramento County. He's currently in juvenile hall.

GoFundMe / Help with Gias care

He first told police that he was trying to discipline Gia, which resulted in her head injury, but Child Protective Services told Lamar that what happened was more complicated than that.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

"He has confessed to slamming her against the wall for allegedly sneaking candy and there was a significant time lapse from when he called me and I called 9-1-1 to when he called 9-1-1," Lamar wrote. "My five-year-old saw and said he was striking her with a towel trying to wake her up."

GoFundMe / Help with Gias care

Gia has already made it through surgery, but she's not out of the woods yet. She's currently in critical condition.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

(via Fox 40)

Read More: This Mother Just Purposely Starved Her Baby For The Most Insane Reason

If you'd like to help Lamar cover the costs of Gia's care, you can donate here, and please share this story with anyone else who might want to contribute. I think I speak for everyone when I say we're rooting for you, Gia.

