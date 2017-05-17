Jessica Lamar already knew what it felt like to be afraid of losing her daughter, Gia, when she was born 10 weeks premature at UC Davis Medical Center in California.
Though her little girl pulled through and grew to be an adorable toddler, she's now in the same medical center again and fighting for her life after a babysitter's cruel punishment resulted in her needing emergency brain surgery.
Lamar's 16-year-old babysitter had been watching Gia and three other children, all of whom were between a few months and five years old, at the mom's Brownsville home when he got violent with the toddler.
The teenager called 9-1-1 afterwards and was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse and an outstanding warrant out of Sacramento County. He's currently in juvenile hall.
He first told police that he was trying to discipline Gia, which resulted in her head injury, but Child Protective Services told Lamar that what happened was more complicated than that.
"He has confessed to slamming her against the wall for allegedly sneaking candy and there was a significant time lapse from when he called me and I called 9-1-1 to when he called 9-1-1," Lamar wrote. "My five-year-old saw and said he was striking her with a towel trying to wake her up."
Gia has already made it through surgery, but she's not out of the woods yet. She's currently in critical condition.
(via Fox 40)
