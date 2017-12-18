Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Moments After Waving Bye To Mom, This Babysitter Punched A Child Repeatedly

DECEMBER 18, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Leaving your kids with a babysitter is always a gamble, especially if you haven't known them for very long.

Unless you've set up a nanny cam, you have no idea what they may or may not be doing with your children. That's why so many parents have such a difficult time trusting anybody to take care of their little ones, and it's hard to blame them when you see evidence of abusive babysitters -- case in point, this security footage taken from a building in Zhengzhou City, China.

Last week, a distraught mom called the police after watching disturbing footage of her toddler in an elevator with the woman she hired from a babysitting agency. Moments after waving goodbye to the mother, the 42-year-old, who is only known by her surname, Li, started punching the child repeatedly.

The building's security guard, who had alerted the mother, was the first to witness the upsetting video below.

video-player-present

(via Mirror)

Li was arrested on abuse charges later that day. Police are also investigating the agency she worked for. It isn't clear whether the child sustained any injuries, so we can only hope the poor tot is okay.

Trending Now

Police Arrested A Motorcyclist After He Did Something Unbelievably Stupid At A Protest

Trending Now

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

Load another article