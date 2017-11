Not having a babysitter can be extremely inconvenient, especially when you have important appointments you can't miss.

One Utah dad was at a loss for what to do when he couldn't find anyone to watch his two-year-old daughter during his hearing at a Utah County court. He tried taking his little girl into the courtroom with him, but he was told that children weren't allowed inside. That's when Officer Kevin Norris of the Orem Police Department stepped in and offered to babysit.

Norris had been waiting to testify at another hearing, so he figured he could keep the rambunctious toddler busy in the meantime. Adorably enough, she ended up falling asleep on his lap.

video-player-present

"You can tell that Officer Norris is a father first and police officer second," the Orem Police Department wrote. We definitely agree!