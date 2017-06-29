Ad Blocker Detected

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

JUNE 29, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Being a single parent is tough enough without the added stress of going to school, but many people do so to make sure they can give their little ones a good life.

Morgan King has been juggling college classes, working, and caring for her three-month-old daughter, Korbyn. While she's doing a great job as a single mom, her situation definitely doesn't come without its issues.

Morgan recently had to miss one of her classes at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville when she couldn't find a babysitter for Korbyn in time.

Twitter / Morgan King

When she emailed the professor, Sally Hunter, to let her know what was going on, she received a seriously kind and unexpected response.

Twitter / Morgan King

Not only was the woman understanding, but she even offered to watch Korbyn during class! Morgan was so touched by the message that she started crying as soon as she read it.

Twitter / Morgan King

