This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

Being a single parent is tough enough without the added stress of going to school, but many people do so to make sure they can give their little ones a good life.
Morgan King has been juggling college classes, working, and caring for her three-month-old daughter, Korbyn. While she's doing a great job as a single mom, her situation definitely doesn't come without its issues.
Morgan recently had to miss one of her classes at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville when she couldn't find a babysitter for Korbyn in time.
When she emailed the professor, Sally Hunter, to let her know what was going on, she received a seriously kind and unexpected response.