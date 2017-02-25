Ad Blocker Detected

This Lab Gets By With A Little Help From His Tiny Friend

FEBRUARY 25, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

We’ve all experienced that one terrible itch on our back that we simply can’t reach on our own.

Luckily, when this Lab has that itch, his puppy best friend is more than willing to come to his rescue. Milo the pug may be a fourth of the size of his brother, but that doesn’t stop him from giving one heck of a back massage. Below, watch the 16-week-old pup scratch his pal’s back without a care in the world. Based on the Lab’s reaction, he can’t get enough!

I bet Milo’s thinking to himself, “I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine!”

What a sweet duo. Share this cute video if you wish you had a massage therapist like Milo in your life.

