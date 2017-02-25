Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We’ve all experienced that one terrible itch on our back that we simply can’t reach on our own.

Luckily, when this Lab has that itch, his puppy best friend is more than willing to come to his rescue. Milo the pug may be a fourth of the size of his brother, but that doesn’t stop him from giving one heck of a back massage. Below, watch the 16-week-old pup scratch his pal’s back without a care in the world. Based on the Lab’s reaction, he can’t get enough!

I bet Milo’s thinking to himself, “I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine!”

What a sweet duo. Share this cute video if you wish you had a massage therapist like Milo in your life.