The great outdoors probably isn’t the best place to leave your personal belongings unattended.

While enjoying a day of exploring the Canadian wilderness, this man and his two kids were caught off guard when a sneaky bear tried to steal the man’s backpack out of his truck. The bear can be seen jumping in multiple times before exiting one last time with the man’s bag in its clutches. One son recorded the entire incident while his father made a mad dash after the furry creature in hopes of rescuing his backpack from the bear bandit.

Yogi the bear ain’t got nothing on this mischievous critter!

