This Woman's Quick Thinking Led To Her Rescue After She Was Kidnapped

Being abducted is already terrifying enough, but can you imagine it happening to you while you're in a different country?

British backpacker Mary Kate Heys doesn't have to, because while traveling through Australia, she found herself at the mercy of a man she barely knew. After the 20-year-old accepted a ride from him, she realized that he didn't have any intentions of letting her out of the car.

During her stay in Queensland, Heys met a fellow traveller from Sweden and became friends with him over the course of two weeks.

When the 23-year-old man offered her a ride to Brisbane, she agreed. They had been staying at the same hostel together, so she likely believed that she could trust him.

But it became very apparent that something was wrong when she noticed him driving in the opposite direction. He also refused to stop the car and let her get out. "Looking back his eyes were really wide – like a serial killer's – I should have known something was not right but I went with him," she told Daily Mail.

She finally convinced him to stop at a store and let her get a drink, where she told the cashier to call the police. When she got back into the car, the man bizarrely stated that they were both half-alien before telling her she couldn't contact anyone.

He also told her to close all her phone applications, and she knew this was her chance to get help. She quickly took a screenshot of her location on Google Maps and sent it to her dad in England, asking him to call the Australian police and tell them she was being kidnapped.

She continued sending more screenshots until police finally pulled up next to the car about 55 miles away from the hostel. They arrested the man, but Heys never pressed charges against him, saying that she thought he needed mental help instead.

He is currently in a mental hospital and awaiting deportation to Sweden. While there's no excuse for what he put her through, it's good that he's getting the help he obviously needs.

