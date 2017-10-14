Someone Started Playing Soccer In The Yard. The Players Were Fuzzier Than Expected.

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

No matter how many times you warn your kids to pick up after themselves, it never fails that at least a few toys never make it back into the box.

But as this family learned, one kid’s abandoned soccer ball gave a few furry critters an afternoon of fun. These Washington homeowners were caught by surprise when they captured two black bears messing around in their backyard. The bears can be seen bending it like Beckham before giving up on becoming soccer stars, instead setting their sights on a playful wrestling match.

And just when you thought these two rambunctious bears would be all tuckered out, they have a second go at the soccer match at night!

(via Daily Mail)

Are they World Cup bound? Probably not, but at least they look adorable trying.