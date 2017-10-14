Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Someone Started Playing Soccer In The Yard. The Players Were Fuzzier Than Expected.

OCTOBER 14, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

No matter how many times you warn your kids to pick up after themselves, it never fails that at least a few toys never make it back into the box.

But as this family learned, one kid’s abandoned soccer ball gave a few furry critters an afternoon of fun. These Washington homeowners were caught by surprise when they captured two black bears messing around in their backyard. The bears can be seen bending it like Beckham before giving up on becoming soccer stars, instead setting their sights on a playful wrestling match.

And just when you thought these two rambunctious bears would be all tuckered out, they have a second go at the soccer match at night!

(via Daily Mail)

Are they World Cup bound? Probably not, but at least they look adorable trying.

Trending Now

This Stray Dog's Connection With Travelers Helped Him Find A New Home And Family

Trending Now

He Abused His Partner's Child In The Worst Way, Then Shared Photos On The Dark Web

Load another article