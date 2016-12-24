I love traditional holiday foods like glazed ham and mashed potatoes, but after seeing this delicious bacon and rainbow cauliflower dish, I'm definitely adding it to my Christmas menu.

Contrary to popular belief, orange and purple cauliflower is not dyed. The purple variety grows naturally in the wild, and gets its color from anthocyanin, the same antioxidant that colors red wine and purple cabbage. Orange cauliflower, on the other hand, comes from an excess presence of vitamin A in the vegetable.

While purple cauliflower tastes a bit nutty and orange has a slightly sweet flavor, it's a subtle difference from the white variety. Tri-colored cauliflower is available at your local farmer's market and online at GrubMarket.

See below on how to cook it and keep scrolling for a coupon code for money off at GrubMarket!

Everything is better with bacon, but when paired with tri-colored cauliflower, the result is delicious and beautiful! It definitely deserves a place of honor at your holiday table.

video-player-present

Ready to get cooking? Below is everything you'll need to prepare two servings. With my big family, I'll be quadrupling this recipe to make sure everyone can have seconds!

Ingredients:

1 cup of cauliflower, cut into 1/4 inch florets

4 slices of chopped, uncooked bacon

1 tablespoon of lemon zest

Juice of one lemon

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Chop cauliflower and bacon, then place in a medium bowl. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and Parmesan. Mix well. Lay parchment paper on a baking tray and spread out your cauliflower mixture. Bake for 25 to 20 minutes, or until bacon is crisp and the edges of the florets are golden-brown. Plate, serve, and ENJOY!

GET THIS! For 20 percent off your first order at GrubMarket, use coupon code viralnova20 at checkout.

Read More: If You Don't Like Cauliflower, You Might Change Your Mind When You Try This Recipe

I can't wait to surprise my loved ones with this delicious and unexpected dish. Don't forget to SHARE this awesome recipe with your friends and family -- especially if it's their turn to host Christmas dinner!