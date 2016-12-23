His Morning Turned Into A Bloody Mess When He Tried To Open The Front Door

Have you ever witnessed a freak accident? This Redditer almost lost his arm (and his life) in a bizarre and bloody accident, but thanks to his quick-thinking wife, the worst he was left with was a few gruesome photos and a gnarly scar.

A few years ago, I was party to a freak accident when a snowboard randomly fell off a rack on the wall and bashed my friend in the head. The next few minutes were filled with chaos, blood-soaked rags, and paramedics, but even that doesn't come close to what Redditer bike_rack and his wife experienced.

Like bike_rack, my friend survived, but once you see these photos, you'll realize just how serious his situation really was. Below is the story in his own words.

A word of warning, the images below are bloody. As bike_rack himself said, they might not be safe for work...or life.

"I was running out the door for work. I was too lazy to reach for the door handle, and pushed our storm door on the glass portion. The door was caught on the latch, and my arm went right through. I cut my bicep and brachialis muscles completely in half, along with basically every blood vessel besides the brachial artery."

Read More: What Happened When This Woman Trusted Her Gut Is Almost Too Incredible To Believe

"My wife tied a tourniquet around my arm and death-gripped my arm to attempt to stop the bleeding while calling 9-1-1. My wife said she could see the bone when the paramedics were inspecting it."

Luckily, bike_rack made it to the hospital in time to be stitched up. That's going to be one nasty scar!

These days, the duo is looking happy and healthy. Way to go, wife!

It's incredible to see what people are capable of in a crisis. Be sure to SHARE the story of this quick-thinking wife with your friends and family!