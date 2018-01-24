We Know Which Foods Dogs Shouldn't Eat, But These Are The Ones That'll Hurt Your Cat

We know a lot about the foods our dogs aren't supposed to eat.

I always heard about chocolate being dangerous for dogs, and I had a friend whose pup had his stomach pumped after eating some grapes. It's a dangerous world out there for our animals, and we're not always as keen on which foods affect our feline friends. Here's a primer on what your kitties should stay away from and why.

1. Onions and garlic. In small quantities, such as hidden in a sauce, your kitty will be okay. However, a clove or more can cause digestive upset, and eating some types of onions regularly can cause anemia.

2. Alcohol. Cats may love sticking their paws in our drinks, but just a tablespoon of alcohol can cause liver and brain damage.

3. Chocolate. Just like their canine counterparts, chocolate can severely hurt cats. The compound theobromine, most concentrated in dark chocolate and unsweetened baking chocolate, does a lot of damage to muscles and the heart.

4. Coffee, Tea, and Energy Drinks. Caffeine is terrible for cats and can cause muscle tremors and heart palpitations.

5. Dairy Products. Even though we associate cats with milk, they become lactose intolerant when adults. Milk can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

6. Fat, Raw Meat, Eggs, and Fish. This puts cats at unnecessary risk for e. coli, salmonella, and other diseases. Much like humans should be aware of their consumption of these products, cats should be protected, too.

7. Grapes and Raisins. Dogs can suffer kidney failure from eating these foods, and while it's not likely your cat will consume them, better safe than sorry.

8. Tuna. Tuna is another food commonly associated with cats, and when it's in processed cat foods, it's perfectly safe. Tuna for humans can cause an upset stomach, and when fed to cats regularly, it can inflame their body fat in a painful way.

9. Xylitol. This substance is used in many sugar-free foods and chewing gum. It affects dogs by causing liver failure, so keep it away from your kitties, too.

(via Pet MD)

If you're concerned that your cat may have eaten one of these foods, Pet MD has some great advice on immediate care. Get your pet to an animal hospital as soon as possible for professional care.