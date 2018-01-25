Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

As If Fat-Shaming Them With Photo Editing Wasn't Enough, The Photographer Said This

JANUARY 25, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
CULTURE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Getting engaged can be one of the most exciting parts of a couple's life together.

It makes sense that people want to memorialize this special time in their lives with pictures. When Katie Liepold and her fiance got engaged, though, they didn't even think about engagement photos at first. When they booked Tower Photography for their May wedding, they were excited to find out that the package came with an engagement shoot, too.

“Didn’t really need the engagement session, but it was in the package so we did it,” Liepold told 5 News Cleveland. The shoot with photographer Linda Silvestri seemed to have went well. “We laughed, we talked, we joked, we shared stories.” But when the pictures came back, something was definitely wrong.

“This isn’t exactly what I thought I was going to get,” said Liepold. “She actually photoshopped one picture of us skinnier.” A side-by-side comparison of two images clearly reveals a dramatic change. “She probably took like 30 pounds off each of us.”

&ldquo;This isn&rsquo;t exactly what I thought I was going to get,&rdquo; said Liepold. &ldquo;She actually photoshopped one picture of us skinnier.&rdquo; A side-by-side comparison of two images clearly reveals a dramatic change. &ldquo;She probably took like 30 pounds off each of us.&rdquo;

Screenshot Facebook via BoredPanda

When Liepold contacted the photographer about the unsolicited Photoshopping, the photographer said they should cancel the contract. The photographer kept the $150 deposit and refunded the rest of the money.

When Liepold contacted the photographer about the unsolicited Photoshopping, the photographer said they should cancel the contract. The photographer kept the $150 deposit and refunded the rest of the money.

Facebook / Katie Liepold

Unfortunately, Liepold also found out that the photographer left a nasty message on a Facebook group about the couple criticizing their photo choices and looks.

Unfortunately, Liepold also found out that the photographer left a nasty message on a Facebook group about the couple criticizing their photo choices and looks.

Screenshot Facebook via BoredPanda

Screenshot Facebook via BoredPanda

Screenshot Facebook via BoredPanda

Ultimately, Liepold and her fiance went to JC Penney's photo studio for engagement pictures and said they had a much better experience there. They weren't altered in any way, and that's how they wanted it to be.

Ultimately, Liepold and her fiance went to JC Penney's photo studio for engagement pictures and said they had a much better experience there. They weren't altered in any way, and that's how they wanted it to be.

Facebook / Kate Liepold

(via BoredPanda)

I've worked with many professional photographers, and none worth their salt would ever change someone's appearance without asking. And then to leave such a mean comment online? Disgraceful. I'm glad these two wound up happy in the end.

Trending Now

Watching A Pet Python Taking A Bubble Bath Is Oddly Cute

Trending Now

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

Load another article