Funny Football Game Video Proves That Good Design Work Is Really, Really Important

I don't know about you, but every time I trip up the stairs, I always chalk it up to my own clumsiness.

But as fans in Ohio Stadium learned last weekend during the Ohio State vs. Penn State college football game, sometimes design fails are really to blame. One specific step on section 9C's stairs has been giving people trouble for quite some time now. That's why one girl sitting nearby decided to find out how many people she could record tripping on that pesky step.

Spoiler: there were a lot.

(via Mashable)

Perhaps that lone step measures an inch taller or shorter than the others? We may never know.