Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Tattoo Artist Is Horrible At Drawing... But People Are Letting Her Ink Them Anyway

AUGUST 16, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
CULTURE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When I get a tattoo, I do a lot of research into the artist beforehand.

I want to be sure that I love the person's sense of design and artistry before I let them put something permanent on my body. Other people are, well, not so selective sometimes. That's okay, because tattoos are all about expressing yourself...even if that's through bad art.

Most people, however, don't go into a tattoo appointment with the expectation that their new ink will look bad. The exceptions are clients of Brazilian tattoo artist Helena Fernandes. She specializes in "trash tattoos," and her very specific style is gaining her fans all over the world.

Fernandes is the founder and owner of Malfeitona, her tattoo shop in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil.

Many people relate to her tattoo drawings because the artwork is accessible. It looks like something they could draw.

Fernandes isn't just a viral sensation, however. People, including ones with more traditional ink, are paying her to permanently etch her art onto their bodies.

Trending Now

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

Trending Now

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

The Only Thing Cooler Than The Curly Hair On These Cats Is Their Backstory

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

Load another article