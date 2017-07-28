10 Teens Who Prove That We Should Really Consider Raising The Driving Age

Getting my driver's license was one of the most exciting days of my life.

Finally, I could be independent. Sure enough, however, the first day I was allowed to take the car out on my own, I pulled in too close to a gas pump. When I went to drive away, the protective concrete pole scraped the side of the car, ruining the paint and denting it. My parents were furious, but also kind of amused. I drove that car, dents and all, until it died for good.

There are plenty of awful student drivers out there who, like me, probably should have a few more lessons before they're allowed out on the road. Here are 11 of the funniest.

1. Hitting dad's truck when you're trying to back up does not bode well for the future.

2. Okay, so we don't know if this was a teen, but even the military isn't exempt. Look close: that sticker says "driver under instruction."







3. Another crash? It's amazing anyone gets out of driving school with a clean record.

4. To be fair, I guess it's snowy outside...







5. Um, yikes.

6. Who let the student driver near the gorgeous architecture!?







7. Don't be afraid of the gas pedal! It's your friend!

8. Oh, the things this poor car has seen.







9. Some adults I know could use this reminder to USE YOUR BLINKER.

10. Okay, maybe we've got one genius in the bunch.







Wow. These people should stick to doing donuts in the parking lot, probably. Share all your student driving horror stories in the comments!