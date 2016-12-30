You Don't Like A Holiday Gift And You Didn't Get A Receipt -- Here's What You Can Do

Writer and editor holding it down in Philadelphia. Interests include drawing, exclusively wearing black, having too many books to fit in my tiny apartment, and choosing my dachshund over people.

Has someone ever handed you a gift during the holidays that made you pull one of these?

Yeah, same. Even people with the best poker faces can't help but grimace at bad perfume and clothing that makes them wish they were never born.

And you've likely been there more than once. If you're not a garbage heap with legs, you probably didn't say, "Listen, Susan. I want to light this sweater on fire," and then ask for a gift receipt when she handed you a knitted monstrosity. Luckily, you can just be an ass behind closed doors and dispose of said gift by donating and selling new and gently used stuff you don't want.

You won't be able to sell the sweater once you've taken a grill lighter to it, but for everything else, here are a few tips for dealing with unwanted gifts.

Just because something is brand name doesn't mean you'll love it. Get cash for your new and gently used clothing from ThredUP. They take pieces for women and children. For a full list of accepted brands, click here!

Hey, dudes. Did you get 65,000 sweaters and flannels you'll never wear? Grailed has you covered. For details on how to sell, check this out.

If someone hands you some Fendi shoes and you hate them, you should really just give them back since you're an unappreciative monster and they should be able to return them. That being said, if you want to live your monstrous truth, you could go ahead and wear them once, slay some photos, and sell them on sites like TheRealReal.com. They only accepted top-tier designer clothes, shoes, and accessories. Find more selling info here.

Poshmark is where it's at. You can sell any damn thing you want on here in the clothing/shoes/accessories department, and it can be used. Round up all 6,000 scarves you got for Christmas and raid your closet for stuff you no longer wear. Post it on the Poshmark app and wait for money to roll in. Make an account here!

Into the idea of Poshmark but not so into having to take pictures and list stuff yourself? Sell similar pieces on the Twice app. All you have to do is mail your new and used items to the company and they'll photograph and post everything for you! Download the app for Android.

Makeup is the best, but it's a hard thing to gift. If you're never going to wear that bright red MAC lipstick, head over to Glambot to sell it. They even have a sanitation team, so the company will take gently used cosmetics as well! Click here for a list of accepted brands.

Like makeup, unless you know exactly what someone wants, giving out perfume for Christmas can be hit or miss. If you got a miss this year, create a Shopify account and sell it to someone who already knows they love it. For more information, click here.

This is another great site for selling unwanted makeup. For more information about selling on MUABS, click here.

To give back to women in need, donate makeup, skincare, and haircare products you don't want to Seattle-based nonprofit Project Beauty Share. Access to makeup and hygiene products is a matter of dignity for those dealing with homelessness. Your donation could help a woman get back on her feet and feel her best at job interviews. To learn more, visit their website!

Could do without yet another Apple gadget? SellShark will give you cash for iPods, iPhones, iPads, and more in great condition. To learn how to sell your unwanted Apple tech, check this out.

Whereas SellShark only takes Apple products, Sell Broke accepts all different kinds of gadgets. Visit their site for more info!

12. Amazon Trade-In

If you still want some stuff but not necessarily the stuff you were given, trade in your electronics (or just about anything, for that matter) on Amazon to get gift cards for the site. Here's all the information you'll need.

No one wants to be mean about holiday gifts, but they can't all be winners. Hopefully, these sites will help you donate or get cash for presents you won't use! Share with your friends in case they have a few holiday duds to ditch.