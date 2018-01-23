Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Adorable Daddy-Daughter Duo Fumbles Their Way Through Baking A Cake Together

JANUARY 23, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When it comes to spending quality father-daughter time together, there are a ton of activities to do.

La Guardia Cross is a first-time father who has spent the past two years creating the "New Father Chronicles," a series where he films the fun things he and his (now two-year-old) daughter Amalah do together. The two of them are an absolute riot, always cracking jokes and navigating new situations together as a team.

Here's the adorable story of the time they decided to bake a cake.

Amalah was allowed to put all the ingredients into the mixing bowl, but it was slow going.

Amalah was allowed to put all the ingredients into the mixing bowl, but it was slow going.

Screenshot via Youtube / La Guardia Cross

She had a lot of questions about what exactly was going on with this cake situation.

She had a lot of questions about what exactly was going on with this cake situation.

Screenshot via Youtube / La Guardia Cross

But eventually the two of them got it together and put it in a pan, even mixing in a forgotten ingredient at the last minute.

But eventually the two of them got it together and put it in a pan, even mixing in a forgotten ingredient at the last minute.

Screenshot via Youtube / La Guardia Cross

Check out their whole hilarious process in the video below, and watch to the end to see if the cake they made turned out to be delicious.

video-player-present

Youtube / La Guardia Cross

It's too adorable to handle. I know I'll be watching more of the "New Father Chronicles," because I can't stop smiling.

Trending Now

Cute Video Shows Tiny Baby Twins Speaking What Sounds Like Their Very Own Language

Trending Now

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

Load another article