Adorable Daddy-Daughter Duo Fumbles Their Way Through Baking A Cake Together

When it comes to spending quality father-daughter time together, there are a ton of activities to do.
La Guardia Cross is a first-time father who has spent the past two years creating the "New Father Chronicles," a series where he films the fun things he and his (now two-year-old) daughter Amalah do together. The two of them are an absolute riot, always cracking jokes and navigating new situations together as a team.
Here's the adorable story of the time they decided to bake a cake.
Amalah was allowed to put all the ingredients into the mixing bowl, but it was slow going.
She had a lot of questions about what exactly was going on with this cake situation.