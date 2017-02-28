They Left Their Little Girl Home Alone When This Horror Happened On The Balcony

Parents have a lot of fears when it comes to leaving their children alone at home. That said, no one ever expects their kid to get strangled by a balcony.
In Meizhou, China, that became a reality after a little girl was left unattended while her parents ran errands. Her age has not been reported, but she appears to be no older than six or seven -- far too young, many would say, to look after herself.
After the small girl went onto the family's fourth-story balcony, she slipped through the metal bars and was left dangling by her head. Thankfully, two brave men cut her free with a pair of pliers. If they hadn't come to her rescue, she would have strangled to death or fallen.
The footage, though hard to watch, is a reminder to all parents to not leave a child home alone if they're too young.
