They Left Their Little Girl Home Alone When This Horror Happened On The Balcony

Parents have a lot of fears when it comes to leaving their children alone at home. That said, no one ever expects their kid to get strangled by a balcony.

In Meizhou, China, that became a reality after a little girl was left unattended while her parents ran errands. Her age has not been reported, but she appears to be no older than six or seven -- far too young, many would say, to look after herself.

After the small girl went onto the family's fourth-story balcony, she slipped through the metal bars and was left dangling by her head. Thankfully, two brave men cut her free with a pair of pliers. If they hadn't come to her rescue, she would have strangled to death or fallen.

The footage, though hard to watch, is a reminder to all parents to not leave a child home alone if they're too young.

The girl is lucky to be alive. Be sure to share this video with the parents you know, and remember: When it comes to leaving children unattended, it's always best err on the side of caution and call a babysitter.