This Hilarious Dog 100 Percent Cannot Figure Out How To Get His Ball From A Basket

MAY 27, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Basically every dog I've ever met loves a good game of fetch.

Unfortunately for this pup, he lacks the common sense it takes to figure the game out when things don't go according to plan. After his owner demonstrated his pup's catching skills in the video below, he decided to play a cruel joke on his dim-witted pet by throwing the ball into a laundry basket. Revealing that he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed, the dog loses his mind trying to figure out how to get to it.

I can't stop laughing! Poor guy.

If your dog has a big heart but not a whole lot going on upstairs, be sure to share this funny pooch with your friends!

