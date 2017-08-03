Ballerinas Are So Graceful, But Watching Their Feet Bend Is Next-Level Unsettling

Being a ballerina requires an insane level of dedication and flexibility.
People work for decades from the time they're small children in order to achieve the level of bend in their feet it takes to pull off some of the most intense moves ballet has to offer. If you've never actually taken a look at a ballerina's feet, though, you might be surprised to see just how extreme their stretching abilities really are. It's both fascinating and unsettling at the same time. Don't get what I mean? Take a look at the videos below.
The arch she creates is basically unreal and comes from years of practice.video-player-present
Basically all ballerinas can do some crazy stuff with their feet.video-player-present
Even when they're wearing pointe shoes, it's evident just how flexible they are.video-player-present
This is too much.
Ballerinas daily stretch.