When I think of balloon animals, I think of birthday parties as a child.

You could get a dog or a sword, and all the kids would spend the day swashbuckling and accidentally popping their favorite new toys. Whether it was a clown or someone who specialized in balloon animals, it was pretty impressive. After all, I can't make any of those things.

But as grownups, you might be surprised to know that there are some people out there who take balloon artistry to a whole new level.

Masayoshi Matsumoto creates balloon sculptures of things like bugs and animals.

The level of detail he can create using just balloons is nothing short of astounding. These are true works of art.

