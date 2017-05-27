Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When He Needed To Catch A Stray Balloon, This Dad Did Something Truly Nuts

MAY 27, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Parents can't be expected to be perfect all the time.

Everyone messes up as they try to navigate parenthood, moms and dads alike, so we should cut them some slack. That said, what this guy did to retrieve a stray balloon that had gotten trapped on the ceiling is...well...a little unorthodox to say the least.

Instead of batting the thing down with a broom, he grabbed his tiny baby and did something that'll probably make you wince. Check it out.

video-player-present

This baby didn't get hurt, but I really don't recommend trying this at home. If this video made you even the slightest bit uneasy, pass it along to the parents in your life!

Trending Now

Doctors And Nurses Are Supposed To Help Children. What They Did Will Make You Sick.

Trending Now

You Do A Great Job Of Applying SPF, But Does Your Brand Of Choice Really Work?

Load another article