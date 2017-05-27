When He Needed To Catch A Stray Balloon, This Dad Did Something Truly Nuts

Parents can't be expected to be perfect all the time.
Everyone messes up as they try to navigate parenthood, moms and dads alike, so we should cut them some slack. That said, what this guy did to retrieve a stray balloon that had gotten trapped on the ceiling is...well...a little unorthodox to say the least.
Instead of batting the thing down with a broom, he grabbed his tiny baby and did something that'll probably make you wince. Check it out.video-player-present
This baby didn't get hurt, but I really don't recommend trying this at home. If this video made you even the slightest bit uneasy, pass it along to the parents in your life!