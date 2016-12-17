If you happened to hear the name Balto, you'd likely picture the Disney movie about the brave husky's journey.

But it wasn't just the cartoon pooch who led a team of sled dogs for miles to deliver lifesaving medicine -- he was a real dog who, along with many other huskies, helped to stop a deadly disease outbreak in Nome, Alaska.

In 1925, the small town's only doctor was concerned when he began noticing that multiple residents were showing signs of diphtheria, an extremely contagious infection affecting the nose and throat. About 15,520 Americans died from the disease in 1921, so you can imagine how worried he was about it turning into an epidemic. In fact, several children had already died.

The only way to treat diphtheria was with an antitoxin, and the closest city that had it was Anchorage, which is more than 500 miles away from Nome. Unfortunately, the only aircraft that could have delivered it was out of commission.



Though the serum was able to be transported by train from Anchorage to Nenana, it was still hundreds of miles away. City officials decided that their only chance to get the medicine in time would be to break up the journey between multiple sled dog teams made up of 20 mushers and 150 dogs.

The historic 1925 serum run to Nome, also known as the Great Race of Mercy, began on January 27 with Wild Bill Shannon and his team of sled dogs. After picking up the serum in Nenana, they traveled in brutal temperatures that reached negative 62 degrees Fahrenheit. By the time they met the next team, Shannon's nose had turned black from frostbite and four of his dogs had died.

After being passed through several more teams, the package carrying the serum was handed to Leonhard Seppala. He and his group, led by a Siberian husky named Togo, traveled over 170 miles in temperatures as low as negative 85 degrees Fahrenheit before giving the serum to Charlie Olsen on February 1. By this time, 28 people in Nome had diphtheria.

The last leg of the trip was carried out by Gunnar Kaasen, who chose Balto to lead despite the fact that he was considered a "scrub dog" who wasn't good enough to do so.

However, Balto proved his worth by keeping the team on the Iditarod Trail even when visibility was so bad that Kaasen could barely see his own hand in front of his face. They traveled 55 miles before finally reaching Nome on February 2, five and a half days after the entire journey began.

Though many dogs helped deliver the serum, Balto has been the most celebrated one. A statue was even erected in his honor at Central Park in New York City.

The statue represents all of the dogs who were involved in the journey across Alaska. You can still visit it today.

Read More: For 40 Whole Hours, This Dog Managed To Keep His Owner Alive After A Deadly Wreck

Balto died in 1933 at 14 years old. To preserve his memory, his body was mounted and given to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, where it still remains.

(via All That Is Interesting)

The next time you watch the movie, just remember all the real dogs, including Balto, who risked their lives to save others. Share this if you think that what they accomplished is amazing!

Giphy