This Dog Is Looking For A New Home And I Think We Can All Agree He's The Cutest

FEBRUARY 23, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, Lollipop Kennels has a hilariously cute pup that you really need to meet.

The boarding and grooming facility in Lubbock, Texas, recently began caring for a five-month-old Chihuahua mix named Banana after he was rescued along with his mom and sister from an animal hoarding situation. As you'll quickly find out for yourself, this little guy has a LOT of character and even more goofiness that he's dying to share with a forever family.

See what I mean? Seriously, how could you not smile when looking at this derp? The kennel doesn't know what other breed he is, saying, "nobody knows part crab part fruit loop it's anyone's guess." I think they nailed it.

Facebook / Lollipop Kennels

He can also be pretty adorable.

Facebook / Lollipop Kennels

The little guy loves playing with toys and other dogs, and he can apparently take flight, too!

Facebook / Lollipop Kennels

