Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Saw A Stroller Chained Outside Of A Bar And It Only Got Worse From There

JUNE 27, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For most of us, our youth was spent chasing our dreams and living life to the fullest.

In some cases, this might have included going out to the bar and drinking just a bit too much. But when life settles down and children are brought into the equation, many of us leave our partying ways behind. However, the decision to put their child above partying wasn’t so easy for this Alabama couple.

Forty-five-year-old Michael Trosclair and his wife, Shari Tremba, have been charged with neglect and endangering a dependent after they brought their baby to a bar.

Forty-five-year-old Michael Trosclair and his wife, Shari Tremba, have been charged with neglect and endangering a dependent after they brought their baby to a bar.

Youtube / 1stop News

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were dispatched to a local bar Friday after Tremba was spotted outside asking customers for beer.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were dispatched to a local bar Friday after Tremba was spotted outside asking customers for beer.

Youtube / 1stop News

When police arrived, Tremba was seen standing next to a baby stroller with a small child inside.

When police arrived, Tremba was seen standing next to a baby stroller with a small child inside.

Flickr / Lars Plougmann

After smelling a strong sense of booze on the woman, witnesses revealed that Tremba had been offering sex to patrons in exchange for beer.

After smelling a strong sense of booze on the woman, witnesses revealed that Tremba had been offering sex to patrons in exchange for beer.

Youtube / 1stop News

Other witnesses also reported having seen Tremba breastfeeding her child while continuing to drink.

Other witnesses also reported having seen Tremba breastfeeding her child while continuing to drink.

Youtube / 1stop News

Earlier in the night, Tremba had chained the baby stroller outside while she went inside to drink.

Earlier in the night, Tremba had chained the baby stroller outside while she went inside to drink.

Flickr / Pat Pilon

Trosclair’s whereabouts during the ordeal are still unknown, but he is also facing charges in relation to his wife’s antics.

Trosclair’s whereabouts during the ordeal are still unknown, but he is also facing charges in relation to his wife’s antics.

Youtube / 1stop News

(Via Mommy Page)

To make matters worse, after the incident, it was revealed that Trosclair is a local pastor. Something tells me that Trosclair and Tremba’s actions are heavily frowned upon by the big man upstairs. Share their unbelievable story with others who will be outraged by this.

Trending Now

If You Can Believe It, This Type Of Feces Produces Something That Sells For $80 Per Cup

Trending Now

He Made A Movie About This Famous Serial Killer And Now Claims He Met Him

15 Clever Ways To Make Sure Your Pets Stay Happy And Healthy As Temperatures Rise

This Nugget Feels Exactly How We Feel About Those Checkpoints At Airport Security

Load another article