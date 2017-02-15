Ad Blocker Detected

He Was Enjoying Drinks With Friends When He Was Kidnapped. And No One Did Anything

FEBRUARY 15, 2017  
Matthew Derrick
In a lot of college towns, Thursday nights are known as “Thirsty Thursdays.”

They're nights when college students come together at dive bars to listen to local bands, indulge in cheap drinks, and spend some quality time with their friends.

Unfortunately, on the night of December 15, 2016, one 22-year-old man's “Thirsty Thursday” was interrupted in the most terrifying way possible. While he was out with his buddies, he was approached by a group of strange men. One of them grabbed hold of him and put him in a chokehold. Soon, he went limp. He was dragged out of the bar and thrown into a vehicle.

Watch below as not a single bar patron does anything to prevent the obvious kidnapping.

Luckily, the man was able to escape his kidnappers and was treated in the hospital with minor facial injuries. Police arrested two men in connection with the crime.

