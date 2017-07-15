He Thought She Just Handed Him A Baseball Card. He Lost It When He Read The Back.

It's incredibly difficult to watch someone you love go through an illness.

Usually, there's nothing you can do to help except to love and support them. For people who need a transplant, this process can be excruciating. Waiting and waiting to find a match is nerve-wracking and difficult for everyone involved.

For some, a living donor is an option. It's not an easy sacrifice in terms of putting your body through surgery and recovery time, but loved ones often step up to the plate to get tested to see if they're a match. Steven Winfree has been battling kidney disease for 14 years and his wife was able to get tested to see if she could be a donor. She decided to let him know the results in the most amazing way. Watch what happens when she hands him a custom baseball card.

The video is so moving. This is what true love really looks like.

video-player-present

Here's a transcript of what the card said.

Steven's had a lot on his plate. With his health issues, he's been striking out a lot. He was not sure how he was going to wind up. His wife thinks he is a great catch, so she decided to go to bat for him. Steven will be a rookie recipient at Vanderbilt Transplant Center where his wife, Heather, will be pitching a new kidney to him. They are sure to hit it out of the ballpark together!

What a beautiful relationship. I'm so glad she was a match for him! Share this if you wish them both a speedy recovery and the best of luck in their lives together.