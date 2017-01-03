If You Think The Only Witch Trials Took Place In Salem, You'd Be Mistaken

Most people know all about the Salem Witch Trials of the late 1600s, but not as many are aware of the larger-scale witch hunts in Spain that happened earlier that century.

During the Spanish Inquisition, the Catholic church attempted to maintain its position as the dominant religion by punishing baptized members who were accused of not adhering to its teachings or going directly against them -- namely those who converted from Judaism and Islam after royal decrees issued in 1492 and 1502 ordered Jews and Muslims to convert to Catholicism or leave Spain.

The people accused of heresy were forced to testify in tribunal courts and were sentenced to death if they refused, and their families often didn't defend them because they would likely be put on trial themselves.

Inquisitors also targeted non-Catholics, including Protestants and even so-called "witches," some of whom were burned to death at the stake as part of the largest witch trial in history.

Beginning in 1609, the Basque Witch Trials led to the investigation of 7,000 men, women, and even children in the town of Zugarramurdi accused of practicing witchcraft.