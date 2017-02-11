If you love to relax in the tub, you've probably used bath bombs.
The products, which are full of aromatics and ingredients intended to soften skin, fizz and dissolve when placed in water. It's usually a way to enhance any bathtime experience, but one woman is saying her daughter has been suffering ever since she used one.
Leanne Keating says her 10-year-old daughter Tia used a bath bomb from the store Wilko more than a month ago and developed a horrific rash.
At first, Keating believed the rash was meningitis and rushed her daughter to the hospital.
Despite their visit to the hospital, Tia's condition seems to be worsening. "I've taken her to the doctor's and the chemist's and they've given us cream, but it isn't working," Keating said.
She continued, "The rash started off on her tummy, and it's moved up to her neck, it's on her face, a bit of her arms and between her thighs now as well. It just keeps getting worse. Her skin is really itchy. It's really affecting her self-esteem. She just won't come out of her bedroom. She's really low about it."