Nasty Video Serves As A Parental Reminder To Clean Out Or Replace Bath Toys

JANUARY 16, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Keeping kids safe is a never-ending job for moms and dads.

Even something as innocent as a bath toy can pose a risk to children in ways parents may not have even considered, as one dad recently discovered. While squeezing a hollow, pirate-shaped toy, he was shocked to see bits of mold squirting out of the hole in its mouth. Now he's sharing the footage he captured to show parents how easy it is for mold to form in their children's toys.

"All of this mold came out of this toy AFTER some had already squirted out in the bath, again onto a bath towel, and then what you see here," he wrote. Watch the nauseating footage below.

(via Daily Mail)

If you have any similar bath toys, it might be a good idea to throw them out or at least make sure they're drying properly after getting wet. Just imagine a child accidentally swallowing those chunks!

