Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

20 Examples Of Things You Really, Really Don't Want To Find In The Bathroom

JULY 31, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

I have friends and family who are adamant about never using public restrooms if they can help it, and I've never really understood why until now.

For the most part, I've been lucky enough to find fairly clean bathrooms wherever I happen to be. While I've definitely come across gross surprises left in unflushed toilets before, none of it comes close to the horrors others have discovered upon entering these rooms.

Whether they're located in people's homes or out in public, it's probably best to avoid these 20 bathrooms because of the oddities, gross objects, and creepiness they hold.

1. In February 2016, park rangers at the at Yarra Bend Park in Melbourne, Australia, were greeted by the sight of a possum nestled inside a toilet paper dispenser in a restroom. They were able to safely remove and relocate the little guy to a box attached to a tree.

In February 2016, park rangers at the at Yarra Bend Park in Melbourne, Australia, were greeted by the sight of a <a href="http://honesttopaws.com/possum-in-the-toilet-paper/?as=5HX1" target="_blank">possum</a> nestled inside a toilet paper dispenser in a restroom. They were able to safely remove and relocate the little guy to a box attached to a tree.

Facebook / WorldWide Weird News

2. Somebody was having a little too much fun in a public restroom. Yep, that's a vibrator.

Somebody was having a little too much fun in a public restroom. Yep, that's a vibrator.

Reddit / Rebdkah_Bobekah

3. "Peephole into the bathroom found during renovations. Hinged panel covering holes cut into 2-way mirror."

"Peephole into the bathroom found during renovations. Hinged panel covering holes cut into 2-way mirror."

Reddit / cptnamr7

4. Talk about a design fail!

Talk about a design fail!

Reddit / ven0mz

5. This is why roommates are the absolute worst.

This is why roommates are the absolute worst.

Reddit / ahoban1

6. Might want to find a different sink to brush your teeth in, buddy.

Might want to find a different sink to brush your teeth in, buddy.

Reddit / Sekuj

7. When your bathroom ceiling caves in and millions of ants (and their eggs) come pouring out into the tub.

When your bathroom ceiling caves in and millions of ants (and their eggs) come pouring out into the tub.

Reddit / Prischool

8. "This thing fell through my uncle's bathroom ceiling, regurgitated his cat, then escaped back up through the roof. He lives in Bali."

"This thing fell through my uncle's bathroom ceiling, regurgitated his cat, then escaped back up through the roof. He lives in Bali."

Reddit / Canicanelle

9. When black goo starts bubbling out of the drain, it's usually a good time to run.

When black goo starts bubbling out of the drain, it's usually a good time to run.

Reddit / FerralWombat

10. In April 2014, a man who was likely high on PCP broke into a Venice, California, home by smashing out a glass plate above the door and diving through, cutting himself in the process. He proceeded to go into the bathroom and rip out the sinks, smearing blood everywhere. After he was arrested, the homeowner, a young mother of two, had to go to counseling with her oldest daughter for PTSD.

In April 2014, a man who was likely high on PCP <a href="http://yovenice.com/2014/12/17/letter-to-the-editor-anatomy-of-a-venice-home-invasion/" target="_blank">broke into</a> a Venice, California, home by smashing out a glass plate above the door and diving through, cutting himself in the process. He proceeded to go into the bathroom and rip out the sinks, smearing blood everywhere. After he was arrested, the homeowner, a young mother of two, had to go to counseling with her oldest daughter for PTSD.

Reddit / yoboozer

11. "The bathroom at my new job is the stuff of nightmares."

"The bathroom at my new job is the stuff of nightmares."

Reddit / Kaoss20

12. "Was wondering why one of the bathroom lights wasn't shining as bright as the others. Went to look and...nope."

"Was wondering why one of the bathroom lights wasn't shining as bright as the others. Went to look and...nope."

Reddit / Mr_Chiddy

13. This delightful critter was found chilling inside a bathroom sink.

This delightful critter was found chilling inside a bathroom sink.

Reddit / brewcitysafari

14. That's a million mosquitoes too many.

That's a million mosquitoes too many.

Reddit / sdhu

15. Back in June, Walmart employees in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, found the body of a woman, 29-year-old Katherine Caraway, inside a store restroom. At the time of discovery, police didn't know how long she'd been there. They also stated there was nothing suspicious about her death.

Back in June, Walmart employees in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, <a href="http://www.fox23.com/news/body-found-inside-wal-mart-bathroom-in-sand-springs/541950033?ecmp=kokitv_social_facebook_sfp" target="_blank">found the body</a> of a woman, 29-year-old Katherine Caraway, inside a store restroom. At the time of discovery, police didn't know how long she'd been there. They also stated there was nothing suspicious about her death.

Flickr / Quinn Dombrowski

16. It's not every day you stumble across a loaded gun on a bathroom floor.

It's not every day you stumble across a loaded gun on a bathroom floor.

Reddit / E38sport

17. As if cockroaches weren't bad enough...

As if cockroaches weren't bad enough...

Reddit / AvifaunaInHand

18. "Arrive to my dad's house. No one is home. Enter bathroom to take a pee. Find a random 16ft python. Enjoy beer with new friend."

"Arrive to my dad's house. No one is home. Enter bathroom to take a pee. Find a random 16ft python. Enjoy beer with new friend."

Reddit / SpendrickLamar

19. This is disturbing and sad at the same time.

This is disturbing and sad at the same time.

Reddit / stretchyman

20. This nightmare is painted on the wall of a children's bathroom.

This nightmare is painted on the wall of a children's bathroom.

Reddit / freckle_juice_mama

Yikes! I didn't realize how good I have it with my nice, clean bathroom until this very moment. What's the weirdest or nastiest thing you've ever seen in a bathroom? Be sure to let us know below.

Trending Now

You'll Run To Your Nearest Thrift Store When You See What These 20 People Found

Trending Now

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

Someone Get This Guy An Award! Canadian Dad Finds Best Way To Trim Hedges.

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

Mom Recounts Hilariously Traumatizing Story That You Can Probably Identify With

This Pampered Nugget May Not Be A Dog Or A Cat, But Don't Tell Him That!

Orca Has Serious Issue With Fishermen And Steals Their Anchor In Revenge

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

He Saw A Man Driving Under The Influence, So He Took Matters Into His Own Hands

10 Teens Who Prove That We Should Really Consider Raising The Driving Age

Toddlers And Trampolines May Not Mix For This Terrifying Reason

It's A Miracle This Poor Pup Didn't Die After Nearly Being Strangled To Death

Woman Gets Adorable (And Painful) Surprise When Her Dog Sees Her On A Slip N' Slide

When This Young Man Turned 18, His Foster Parents Surprised Him In The Best Way

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Load another article