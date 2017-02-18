Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Most parents send their children to school expecting them to be able to learn in a safe environment.

In the classroom, this is typically the case, but there’s almost no way to guarantee that a child will be completely protected from bullying in a school's hallways and other lesser-watched areas.

Upon discovering that her seventh-grade son was being bullied in the bathroom at his school, Michelle Thistle sought out action on the part of school officials. However, what ended up happening instead has left her son traumatized and afraid to return to school.

Thistle’s son was going to the bathroom when a group of his classmates began recording him.







The bullies later uploaded the embarrassing video to social media with a hurtful caption.







After Thistle's son learned about the video, he went to his mom in search of help.

She demanded disciplinary action, but that's not at all what she got. School officials played down the incident, saying that it was just a video of her son’s head that they should feel lucky that it wasn’t much worse.







Being the good mother that she is, Thistle didn't back down. She pushed the officials about punishing her son’s bullies, to which they replied that they were handling the situation to the best of their abilities.