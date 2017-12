Lots of dogs put up a fight to protest bathtime. Some even whine and howl.

This funny pup, on the other hand, said exactly what was on his mind. While getting scrubbed down in the bath, the panting pooch became very vocal, a possible sign of stress. While repeating the same pattern of yelps, his bathers noticed that he seemed to be saying one thing in particular -- and it had to do with his owner.

Watch and listen as the drenched pup sounds off and seems to yell the phrase, "Oh, mama!"

I mean, it'd totally make sense for this cutie to be calling for Mom to "save" him. But something tells me he's just as talkative outside of the tub as when he's in it.