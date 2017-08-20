Ad Blocker Detected

The Sitter Said The Baby Was Burned In The Bath, But That Doesn't Explain His Wounds

AUGUST 20, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
If you're a working parent, you probably know that finding a good babysitter can be a hassle.

That's why it's always great if a family member or close friend can come through and help out. But as one mother in Tennessee learned, even the closest people in your life can’t always be trusted when it comes to the well-being of your child.

After being forced to go into work, Danielle Stover left her four-month-old infant with a close family friend.

Facebook / Danielle Renee

In the middle of the work day, Stover received a frantic telephone call that she had to get to the hospital as quickly as she could.

Facebook / Danielle Renee

When she arrived at the local hospital, she discovered that her baby boy, Maddox, had second and third-degree burns covering 45 percent of his body.

Facebook / Danielle Renee

According to the babysitter, he sustained the burns when he was placed in bath water that was too hot, but in Stover’s mind, something just doesn’t add up.

Facebook / Danielle Renee

What's odd is that the burns primarily affected the front of his body all the way up to his face rather than his lower half. Why was he placed in the water that way? The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent agents to the hospital to help bring some closure to this unusual case. For now, brave little Maddox is putting up one hell of a fight!

Facebook / Team Maddox

Doctors have used skin grafts from the baby's thigh to repair damaged skin on his face. It's crazy to think of such a small child going through something so horrific.

GoFundMe / Maddox Lee

(Via Mommy Page)

Something tells me there’s more to come in the future regarding this case, because the stories just aren’t adding up. In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up by family friends to help offset some of Maddox's medical expenses. Keep on fighting, Maddox!

