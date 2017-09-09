Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Negligence Left Their Baby On Life Support. Now Dad Has To Make A Gut-Wrenching Call

SEPTEMBER 9, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We don’t often realize just how fragile a child is until one lapse of judgement has a baby clinging to life.

And a decision that no parent should ever have to make is whether or not to remove their child from life support. For one Georgia man, that's become a heartbreaking reality.

Britianie Pace is charged with child cruelty in the second degree after she left her one-year-old son, Brodie, unattended in the bathtub with his two-year-old sister.

Britianie Pace is charged with child cruelty in the second degree after she left her one-year-old son, Brodie, unattended in the bathtub with his two-year-old sister.

Facebook / Where is Baby Kate?

Brodie nearly drowned as a result of his mom’s carelessness and has since been put on life support.

Brodie nearly drowned as a result of his mom’s carelessness and has since been put on life support.

Facebook / Brade Gilleland

As Brodie remains in critical condition, doctors have made it clear that they don't believe he'll ever wake up.

As Brodie remains in critical condition, doctors have made it clear that they don't believe he'll ever wake up.

Facebook / Brade Gilleland

With Pace in jail, all major medical decisions are left in the hands of Brodie’s father, Brade Gilleland.

With Pace in jail, all major medical decisions are left in the hands of Brodie’s father, Brade Gilleland.

Facebook / Where is Baby Kate?

With his family by his side, Gilleland must now decide whether or not to pull his own son off life support.

With his family by his side, Gilleland must now decide whether or not to pull his own son off life support.

Facebook / Brade Gilleland

Not making the situation any easier, Gilleland now has to deal with the added stress of Pace being released from jail on $25,000 bond.

video-player-present

(Via NBC 11 ALIVE)

I can’t even begin to imagine the amount of doubt, pain, and guilt in Gilleland’s heart as he’s forced to make the hardest decision of his life.

Trending Now

What This Single Mom's Professor Offered To Do For Her Brought Her To Tears

Trending Now

He Heard Noises In The Attic. What He Caught On Film Left His Family Terrified.

These 15 Stories Prove That Kids Cannot Be Trusted With Expensive Things

Load another article