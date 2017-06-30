This Seems Like A Cat Painting, But A Closer Look Reveals Something Breathtaking

Sarah Jane Connors is an artist who creates beautiful masterpieces on wood, but her chosen medium is much more unique than paint.
"As a little girl, I was obsessed with finding treasure," she said. "I found that the soil in my garden was rich in treasure – full of broken pottery pieces, bits of glass and a lot of lovely little worms."
That childhood passion led to her adult self collecting an assortment of beads and buttons found in second-hand shops, with which she creates absolutely stunning and adorable portraits of animals.
With each piece, Connors glues individual beads and buttons on the canvas one at a time, taking at least a month or two to finish.
While the process is very time-consuming, the results are undeniably gorgeous.
They're so detailed that it's hard to believe they weren't painted.
But the beads and buttons definitely add texture and dimension that paint could not.
(via BoredPanda)